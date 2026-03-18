Housing Crisis Deepens for Low Income Renters in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A new report highlights growing financial pressure on renters across Ohio, pointing to a widening gap between housing costs and incomes.

Nearly half of the state’s 1.58 million renters are considered cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. The findings also show a shortage of more than 266,000 affordable and available rental units statewide.

The report, released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, found the strain is most severe among extremely low-income households. According to the Ohio Capital Journal, 73 percent of those renters now spend more than half of their income on rent, an increase from 66 percent five years ago.

Housing availability remains limited across major cities. Estimates show shortages of roughly 55,000 units in Cincinnati, 54,000 in Cleveland and 53,000 in Columbus. In those cities, the number of affordable units falls far short of demand, with fewer than 40 units available for every 100 extremely low-income households.

Federal guidelines define affordable housing as costing no more than 30 percent of a household’s income. However, many renters are exceeding that threshold, leaving less money available for necessities like food, health care and transportation.

The report also connects housing instability to broader economic risks. Data shows more than 11,000 people in Ohio experienced homelessness in 2024, with a slight increase compared to the previous year.

Researchers say the issue is not limited to Ohio. Nationwide, there is a shortage of millions of affordable rental units for the lowest-income households, underscoring ongoing challenges in housing supply and affordability.

Advocates say the findings point to a need for policy solutions aimed at increasing housing availability and supporting renters facing rising costs.