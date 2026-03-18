GOOGLE to build massive new Northwest Ohio Data Center

LIMA, OHIO (WOWO) A major data center project planned for northwest Ohio now has a confirmed developer, bringing new attention to a large-scale investment in the region.

Google has been identified as the company behind the 500 million dollar project planned on more than 200 acres in American Township near Lima. The development had previously been referred to only as a code name while details were being finalized.

Local leaders say the facility will support a wide range of digital services, including data needs for consumer technology, health care systems and businesses. The project would mark the company’s third data center operation in Ohio.

Economic development officials expect the construction phase to generate a large number of jobs, along with increased demand for local services such as lodging, dining and retail. According to WLIO-TV, leaders also anticipate longer-term economic growth as related companies look to locate near the site.

Plans for the development include about 50 million dollars in infrastructure improvements. Those upgrades are expected to focus on roadway changes, including new roundabouts at key intersections to support increased traffic in the area.

The project is still in the regulatory review process. State environmental officials are considering a draft air permit that would allow the use of more than 100 diesel-powered generators along with additional support equipment at the site. Public comments on the proposal are being accepted through mid-March.

Officials say more detailed project information is expected to be released in the coming weeks as planning continues.