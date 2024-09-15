September 15, 2024
Humane Fort Wayne looking for cat supply donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Humane Fort Wayne is looking for help from the public after the shelter’s recent move to it’s new location. 

The shelter recently relocated to a location on Leesburg Road, and they are now in great need of donations. 

The shelter’s greatest needs consist of cat supplies, including wet and dry kitten food, shallow cardboard boxes, towels and disposable paper bowls. 

Donations are being accepted at the shelter’s new location at 901 Leesburg Road, or donors can send items through the animal shelter’s Amazon wishlist.

