Mayor Tucker Announces Opportunity For Young People To Have Conversation About Youth Violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker today announced her Youth Engagement Council will host an upcoming Youth Violence Prevention Forum which is part of the overall Youth Violence Prevention Program outlined last month.

The forum will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd. Doors will open at 4 p.m. The forum will run from 5:15-7:30 p.m.

Mayor Tucker wants to empower young people to take an active role in addressing violence in the community. The forum will feature:

· Youth-led conversations with community leaders, professionals, and advocates.

· Panel discussions on prevention strategies, community resources, and solutions.

· Vendors and food trucks offering services to create an engaging environment for families.

There is no charge to attend, and the forum will be open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from youth leaders, ask questions, and learn how they can become part of the solution.

“I have a heart for young people and want to see them grow and succeed in a safe and healthy environment,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m hopeful the forum will allow our future leaders to have a positive, but difficult and serious discussion about how we can develop solutions for better days ahead in Fort Wayne that will be lasting and impactful.”

The Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council provides a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects.