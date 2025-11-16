Humane Fort Wayne Looking For Families To Celebrate Thanksgiving With Shelter Dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Humane Fort Wayne is looking for families who want to add a furry friend into their home for the holiday.

This Thanksgiving, the shelter is hoping every dog in its care will be able to spend the holiday in a home.

The shelter’s Holiday Rovernights program is a short-term program where pets can spend the holiday with a family.

All supplies needed will be supplied for the overnight stay.

Families will pick up the dog from the animal shelter on November 26 and return them by November 28 at 11 a.m.

You can click HERE for more information.