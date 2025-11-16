Police Respond To Pedestrian-Vehicle Collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Hanna Street in South Bend was closed last night as police and EMS responded to an incident.

Reports say a call came in, reporting a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was originally reported to be in serious condition, though their injuries have most recently been confirmed as non-life-threatening.

The incident happened between Dalman Ave. and Oxford St., with the entire area being completely closed down. However, the roads have since been open.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No identities from either party have been released at this time.