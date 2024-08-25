Humane Fort Wayne looking to rehome remaining cats during Clear the Shelter event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — All dogs were adopted during Humane Fort Wayne’s Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, but 30 cats remain in need of homes going into Sunday’s event.

Humane Fort Wayne will soon be moving to its new location on Leesburg Rd., so clearing the shelter is very important in order to have as little animals to transfer as possible.

During the Clear the Shelter event, Humane Fort Wayne has waived all adoption fees.

During Saturday’s event, a total of 15 dogs and 28 cats were adopted, but the shelter is hoping to find homes for as many of their remaining cats as possible. There are multiple breeds of cats available, with ages ranging from three months to several years.

The final day to adopt a pet from the shelter’s Hannah St. location is Sunday, but the Leesburg Rd. shelter will open for adoptions on September 3.

The shelter has updated its website with photos and information on its remaining cats in need of homes.