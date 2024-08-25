August 24, 2024
2024 Taste of the Arts Festival fills streets of Downtown

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) —The 2024 Taste of the Arts Festival filled the streets of Downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday with culinary, visual and performing arts throughout.

The festival, which spanned from the foreigner of Lafayette and Main streets to Barry and Clay streets, took place from 11 until 6, with plenty of family and kid-friendly activities, vendors, food and drink options and performances happening throughout the day. 

Artifacts and films were also brought to the festival this year by The History Center and The Cinema Center. 

Altogether, the community was able to enjoy over 70 performers of music, dance, theatre and more. 

