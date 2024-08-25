August 25, 2024
Local News

Biggby Coffee to hold fundraiser for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control

by Alyssa Foster0
(Supplied/Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Biggby Coffee’s East State Boulevard location will be holding a fundraiser for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control on Monday with its “Coffee for Claws” event.

From 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., one dollar from each drink purchase will go to the FWACC’s Angel Fund, which provides funds for the medical expenses of animals in the care of FWACC. 

You don’t have to do anything other than make a drink purchase to support the fundraiser, but if you’re looking for more information on the FWACC and giveaway opportunities, they will have a table set up at Biggby from 9 until 11 a.m.

Related posts

Two injured after Friday afternoon shooting on city’s southeast side

Ian Randall

Drug bust at St. Joe Place Apartments, one man arrested

Brooklyne Beatty

Mercer County deputies travel to Las Vegas after inmate fails to return from furlough release

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.