Biggby Coffee to hold fundraiser for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Biggby Coffee’s East State Boulevard location will be holding a fundraiser for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control on Monday with its “Coffee for Claws” event.

From 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., one dollar from each drink purchase will go to the FWACC’s Angel Fund, which provides funds for the medical expenses of animals in the care of FWACC.

You don’t have to do anything other than make a drink purchase to support the fundraiser, but if you’re looking for more information on the FWACC and giveaway opportunities, they will have a table set up at Biggby from 9 until 11 a.m.