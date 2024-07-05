Huntertown Woman Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Collision

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after hitting a deer while driving her motorcycle.

20-year-old Whitney Tilley of Huntertown, sustained head, wrist, and back injuries after colliding with a deer while riding her 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle on State Road 205.

The incident occurred when a deer entered the roadway from the north, causing Tilley to lose control and be thrown from her motorcycle. The motorcycle continued for approximately 600 feet before crashing into a cornfield on the south side of the roadway.

Tilley was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office noted that speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. Assisting agencies included the Garrett Police Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Tony’s Towing, and DeKalb Central Communications.