July 5, 2024
Huntertown Woman Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Collision

by Heather Starr0
ST. RD. 205 Motorcycle Crash - Photo supplied by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
ST. RD. 205 Motorcycle Crash - Photo supplied by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after hitting a deer while driving her motorcycle.

20-year-old Whitney Tilley of Huntertown, sustained head, wrist, and back injuries after colliding with a deer while riding her 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle on State Road 205.

The incident occurred when a deer entered the roadway from the north, causing Tilley to lose control and be thrown from her motorcycle. The motorcycle continued for approximately 600 feet before crashing into a cornfield on the south side of the roadway.

Tilley was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office noted that speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. Assisting agencies included the Garrett Police Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Tony’s Towing, and DeKalb Central Communications.

