House Fire on East Pettit Avenue Leaves One Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house fire broke out shortly after noon Thursday on East Pettit Avenue in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the call, finding smoke visible from a small single-story residential structure and one adult outside.

Firefighters quickly rendered aid to the injured person and extinguished the fire, which was under control within five minutes.

The house sustained heavy fire damage, moderate smoke damage, and minor water damage.

The injured person was transported to the hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and no firefighters were injured. The fire, which originated in one of the bedrooms, remains under investigation.