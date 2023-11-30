Huntington County home destroyed in fire

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway regarding a fire that destroyed a home in Huntington County on Wednesday.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that around noon, the Bippus Fire Department responded to a home near the intersection of 200 W and 700 N in Huntington County.

The home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and multiple other departments were called to help.

Fire officials say it took around two hours to get the blaze under control, and no one was home when the fire started.

The wind may have been a factor in how quickly the fire spread.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.