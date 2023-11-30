November 30, 2023
Man arrested for child sex crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in Fort Wayne on Wednesday and is accused of a handful of child sex crimes.

A minor child disclosed being a victim of sexual abuse during an investigation conducted by Detective Ken Johnson, assigned to the FWPD Crimes Against Persons Section (CAPS).

The child identified 52-year-old Alex Arnold as the defendant. A warrant was issued for his arrest once the investigation was completed.

Arnold turned himself into the Allen County Jail.

Arnold is being preliminarily charged with child molesting, child solicitation, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

