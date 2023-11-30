Huntington man arrested for unfulfilled contracts

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested James R. Emley, a 51-year-old business owner from Huntington, on a felony racketeering charge on Wednesday, following a months-long investigation.

The investigation started in June 2023, after seven individual complaints were filed with ISP, alleging suspicious business activity from August 2021 to April 2023.

According to the complaints, Emley entered into business contracts with people, forcing them to pay thousands of dollars upfront to build custom food trucks.

However, Emley never fulfilled any of the contracts. The complaints alleged that more than $200,000 was involved in these contracts.