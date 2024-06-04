Huntington Police Arrest Man After Standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man with outstanding warrants in Allen County has been arrested after he threatened to shoot police and then barricaded himself inside a vacant apartment. Nathan Lee Fugate was taken in hours after Huntington police received a tip that he was staying at a home in Huntington. Police arrived shortly after but were quickly met with threats on their lives if they attempted to enter the residence.

After a joint effort by the Huntington Police and other local agencies, Fugate was taken in after four hours, and moved to the hospital for medical treatment. Police continue their investigation.