June 4, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Huntington Police Arrest Man After Standoff

by Mike Wilson0
Photo Credit: Our Newsgathering Partners at 21 Alive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man with outstanding warrants in Allen County has been arrested after he threatened to shoot police and then barricaded himself inside a vacant apartment. Nathan Lee Fugate was taken in hours after Huntington police received a tip that he was staying at a home in Huntington. Police arrived shortly after but were quickly met with threats on their lives if they attempted to enter the residence.

After a joint effort by the Huntington Police and other local agencies, Fugate was taken in after four hours, and moved to the hospital for medical treatment. Police continue their investigation.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Closes for Season Sunday

Kylie Havens

Muncie Man Accused of Leaving Meth Lab Inside Wal-Mart

WOWO News

Governor: Gun laws not likely to change, stresses school safety

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.