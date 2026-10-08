Husted, Capito tour Ohio uranium enrichment plant, discuss nuclear energy

PIKETON, Ohio (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jon Husted and Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Shelley Moore Capito toured Centrus Energy’s American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon Thursday to discuss Ohio’s role in the nation’s nuclear energy industry.

Centrus began uranium enrichment operations at the Piketon facility in late 2023. The plant is producing high-assay, low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, under a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy.

HALEU is an advanced nuclear fuel that can be used in some next-generation reactors. Supporters say developing a domestic supply could reduce reliance on foreign sources of nuclear fuel.

Husted said the facility is helping rebuild the domestic nuclear fuel supply while creating jobs in southern Ohio. Capito said federal investments in nuclear energy are supporting the development of additional nuclear power in Ohio and across the country.

In January, Husted announced that the Department of Energy would invest $2.7 billion over 10 years to strengthen domestic uranium enrichment services. That includes $900 million for Centrus’ American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon.

Husted previously joined other lawmakers in urging the DOE to support the facility.

Husted also backs the bipartisan Nuclear REFUEL Act, which would change licensing requirements for nuclear recycling facilities. The legislation passed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in October 2025.