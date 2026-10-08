Festival of Trees returns to Embassy Theatre with new events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Embassy Theatre’s 42nd annual Festival of Trees returns Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, with several new ways to experience the holiday tradition.

The festival will feature more than 100 decorated trees throughout the Embassy Theatre and former Indiana Hotel. Visitors can also see Santa, holiday stage entertainment, animated window displays and vote for their favorite tree.

New this year is Midnight Madness, scheduled for 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 28. The event will feature reduced lighting and upbeat holiday music, including pop and hip-hop favorites.

The Embassy will also offer Sensory-Friendly Hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 29. Lighting will be reduced, there will be no stage programming and attendance will be limited to provide a quieter environment for guests with sensory needs and their families. A limited number of sensory kits will be available to borrow.

Other festival events include:

Breakfast with Santa: Nov. 27 and 28, with a breakfast buffet, holiday activities, visits with Santa and a Fort Wayne Youtheatre performance.

Nov. 27 and 28, with a breakfast buffet, holiday activities, visits with Santa and a Fort Wayne Youtheatre performance. “Elf” screening: A special 4 p.m. showing on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

A special 4 p.m. showing on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Senior Day: Dec. 1, with admission discounted to $8.

Festival admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 1-12 and free for infants younger than 1. Midnight Madness admission is $15.

Tickets are available through the Embassy Theatre and at the STAR Bank box office. The festival’s title sponsor is Ambassador Enterprises.

Tree sponsorships and Bright Star gifts are also available. The deadline for sponsorships is Oct. 23.

For more information and tickets, visit the Embassy Theatre’s Festival of Trees website.