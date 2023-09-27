September 27, 2023
Hyundai, Kia Recall 3.4 Million Vehicles In U.S.

by WOWO News0
Hyundai and Kia have announced a recall of nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the United States.

The car manufacturers are urging owners to park these vehicles outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

The recalls cover various car and SUV models manufactured between 2010 and 2019, including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

According to documents released by US safety regulators on Wednesday, the anti-lock brake control module has the potential to leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can ignite a fire either when the vehicles are parked or being driven.

