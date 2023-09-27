September 27, 2023
More Construction, Closures Planned For I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Though we are nearing the end of construction season, more closures have been announced for WOWO-land.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the off-ramp at mile-marker 305 will be closed to finish a concrete replacement and joint repair project taking place along I-69.

Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to last through Friday, Oct. 13.

INDOT says drivers wanting to access Illinois Road from northbound I-69 should continue north to the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange, exit 309, and use the ramps to connect with southbound I-69, and then utilize the southbound I-69 exit to Illinois Rd.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use another route if needed.

