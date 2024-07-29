July 29, 2024
I-69 on-ramp from Lima Road to close Tuesday

by Derek Decker

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Ongoing construction will close the on-ramp from Lima Road to northbound I-69 on Tuesday.

INDOT says the ramp is set to be closed for one week as crews complete concrete patching and joint repair on the interstate.

During the closure, drivers should continue north on Lima Road and utilize the loop ramps to connect with northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.

