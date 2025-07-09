ICE And Indy Billboards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Three new billboards in Indianapolis criticize the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The billboards urge Sheriff Kerry Forrestal to stop collaborating with ICE and focus on funding the community’s future.

LiveFree Indiana, the organization behind the billboards, accuses the sheriff’s office of prioritizing profits over people by housing detainees for ICE.

The billboards are part of a larger push to end the collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE, with some agencies like IMPD refusing to participate in immigration sweeps.