FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A fire broke out late Tuesday night at the Ward Aluminum Company, sending heavy smoke through the building.

Crews responded around 11 p.m. to Growth Avenue, where they found flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters stretched hoses inside and fought the fire in near-zero visibility.

They also broke windows to help clear the smoke.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.