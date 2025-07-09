Indiana Joins Search

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — As floodwaters swallow parts of central Texas, Indiana is stepping in to help.

Indiana Task Force 1 is packing up and heading south to join the search for more than 160 people still missing after devastating flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.

The team, made up of 49 trained rescue workers, got the call Tuesday night. They’re led by Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Jay Settergren and will start their work from a staging area in San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 109 people have died so far, and with more rain on the way, rescuers are racing against time.

Kerr County has been hit especially hard. Crews there have already found 87 bodies, and hopes of finding survivors are fading.

This isn’t the first time Indiana Task Force 1 has answered the call. Back in February, they helped with flood evacuations in eastern Kentucky. Now, they’re back on the road — ready to do what they do best.