FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – As Hurricane Milton has left more than three million customers in Florida without power, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees on Thursday said they were traveling to help those people in Florida.

I&M says their lineworkers, fleet technicians, tree trimming experts and safety support staff will work 16-hour days repairing and replacing power poles, power lines and if needed, rebuilding portions of the electrical system.