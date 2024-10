FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — If you live in northern Indiana, you may pay more to heat your home this winter, specifically from November through March.

Utility company NIPSCO expects Hoosiers in the area to pay about 15% more for natural gas this winter, amounting to about $555, as compared to $483 last winter.

The company came to this conclusion by evaluating the market, weather forecasts, and more.

This change follows a rate increase that was implemented in August.