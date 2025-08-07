Immigration Arrests Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Immigration arrests jumped 80% across Indiana over the past year, with several unfolding in northeast Indiana.

ICE made nearly 1,400 arrests statewide, including more than 300 in June alone.

Records show dozens of those arrested had no prior criminal charges or convictions.

The surge followed Governor Mike Braun’s January order directing state and local police to fully cooperate with ICE.

Since then, departments like the Noble County Sheriff’s Office have signed formal agreements allowing deputies to help enforce immigration laws inside local jails.