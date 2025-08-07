Mayor Tucker Outlines Youth Violence Prevention Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker today outlined the Youth Violence Prevention Program, a proactive plan to help address youth violence citywide in Fort Wayne.

At today’s announcement, Mayor Tucker was joined by the Fort Wayne Police Department and some members of City Council to demonstrate a united approach to public safety.

Highlights:

-$250,000 from American Rescue Plan Act interest earnings, pending City Council approval, would go toward grants to help support local individuals and organizations involved in curbing teen violence. No taxpayer dollars will be used as part of this program. Individuals and groups would be able to apply for microgrants up to $10,000. A portal has been created to receive proposals once City Council approves the funds. A list of the information needed to apply for funding can be found here <https://www.cityoffortwayne.in.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8581/YVPP-Micro-Grant>. Processes will be put in place to ensure intended goals and objectives are met in order to receive a full allocation of funds.

-Mayor Tucker’s recently enacted Young Adult Council will review the proposals and recommend which proposals should receive funds. The council provides a platform for young adults ages 19-26 to advise the mayor on issues affecting their demographic. The council encourages civic engagement through policy discussions, community service, and leadership development.

-A part-time community liaison position will be established within the Fort Wayne Police Department and work alongside Mayor Tucker to foster relationships with young people in the community, assist with implementation of programming and opportunities for our youth to grow and succeed in a positive environment, and enhance communication between law enforcement and the public.

-The Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, made up of sophomores-seniors in high school, will host a conversation on youth violence for ages 14-18 in the near future. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects.

“Many people have asked how they can help right now. The answer is simple: give your time. Volunteer with a youth organization. If you see a young person, offer them your time and your heart. Listen to them. Encourage them,” said Mayor Tucker. “Together, we can make a lasting and positive impact. I’m asking for City Council and the public to join me to do all we can to invest in our children and set them on a path that will be rewarding and effective with endless possibilities.”