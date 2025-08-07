Eli Lilly Weight Loss Drug May Be Hitting The Market Soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Eli Lilly’s obesity pill, orforglipron, has shown promising results in a late-stage trial, with patients losing almost 12% of their body weight over 72 weeks.

The oral GLP-1 receptor helped nearly 60% of patients lose 10% or more of their body weight, with significant reductions in cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

While the highest dose led to the most weight loss, some patients experienced side effects such as nausea and constipation.

Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory review by the end of 2025.