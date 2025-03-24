Indiana AG Todd Rokita On Judge James Boasberg

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Atty. Gen Todd Rokita is blaming the actions of a federal judge in trying to have a plane full of illegal immigrants bound for El Salvador around, on the judge’s presumed anti-Trump sentiments.

“This judge in DC also happens to be a judge on the FISA court. That’s the secret court that I happen to think is an illegal court, I thought so in Congress. That’s the same court, I believe, that started the Trump dossier,” he said in an interview on the Hammer and Nigel Show on WIBC Friday.

Rokita was speaking of Judge James Boasberg, who said Friday he will try to determine if the president and Dept. of Justice violated his order when the plane was not turned around.

The DOJ said the plane could not be ordered to turn around legally because it was no longer in American jurisdiction.

Trump claimed the people on board were members of a Venezuelan gang.

Rokita said he believes the judge is part of the “dyed in the wool, hate America crowd”.

He also blamed his own legal troubles with a disciplinary investigation on the “deep state”, saying he is suffering the same problems as the Trump administration in that regard.

“I’m supporting Pres. Trump here at the state level with my own investigations and my commitment to assist ICE in getting these people out of our state,” he said.