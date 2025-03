FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will cut about 20 jobs without replacements, Superintendent Mark Daniel said Monday.

Staff will take on combined or redistributed duties instead.

The district made the move ahead of possible state education budget cuts, giving affected employees more time to find new jobs.

Daniel warned deeper cuts may come but said boosting enrollment through programs like AMP Lab and the Career Center could help the district’s future.