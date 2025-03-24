Postal Workers Protest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — On Sunday, mail carriers across the country, including Indiana, rallied against the push to privatize the U.S. Postal Service.

Hundreds gathered at the statehouse and in Fishers to tell President Trump: Keep your hands off the postal service.

As part of the “Fight Like Hell” campaign, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) organized protests in all 50 states, warning that privatization could hurt jobs and mess with reliable mail delivery.

“We’re required by law to deliver mail six days a week to every home and business,” said Paul Toms, president of Indy’s NALC branch. “Privatization would make that impossible.”

Josh Armacost, president of the Carmel NALC branch, added, “Privatization could leave rural areas without service.”

Toms and Armacost spoke to WISH-TV, sharing their concerns about the potential impact of privatization on jobs and service reliability.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of privatizing the USPS and raised concerns again in February, suggesting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should oversee the agency.

The USPS has lost billions over the years, including $9.5 billion last year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently signed a deal to make cuts that could impact 640,000 postal jobs.

Toms warned, “That’s a threat to postal jobs and would raise shipping costs, driving up inflation.”

The Indy USPS distribution center has faced delays, frustrating many residents. Protestors argue privatizing the service would make things worse, especially for delivering essentials like medication and checks.