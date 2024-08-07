INDIANA BAR EXAM CHANGES

Indiana will begin using a new bar exam to admit future attorneys to practice law in the state in July 2028, the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) announced on Aug. 1.

In July 2028, the new test, called the NextGen bar exam, will replace the Uniform Bar Examination, which Indiana has used since 2021 to admit attorneys to practice in its courts….

The Indiana Supreme Court made the decision to adopt the new version…

Back in January, law students from IU’s Maurer and McKinney Schools of Law and the University of Notre Dame Law School, participated in a three-hour field test of NextGen Bar Exam…

Indiana joins 22 other U.S. jurisdictions in adopting the NextGen bar exam.

Maryland, Missouri and Oregon, the first states to adopt the new version of the exam, will administer the test staring in July 20-26.