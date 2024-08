FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A person is in critical condition after crashing into a Kroger on Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police say the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Dupont Road. The car ended up colliding with the front of the store near the Marketplace entrance.

Police cannot yet confirm whether the injured person was the driver.

Much of the store remains open while police investigate.