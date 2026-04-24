April 24, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana BMV Extends Hours Ahead of Primary Election

by Brian Ford0
(Photo supplied/Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is extending branch hours statewide to help residents prepare for the upcoming primary election.

Officials say all BMV locations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 4 and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5 to accommodate voters who need identification, according to a state release.

During the extended hours, branches will prioritize services such as issuing new, renewed, or replacement identification cards, as well as driver’s licenses, learner permits, and commercial driver’s licenses.

State officials say free identification cards are available to eligible residents who do not currently have a valid driver’s license and need an ID for voting purposes.

To obtain identification, applicants must provide documentation including proof of identity, Social Security number, lawful status, and residency. Additional documentation is required if a name change has occurred.

Officials also note that certain recently expired IDs and interim paper credentials may be accepted for voting under state guidelines.

Regular business hours at BMV branches will resume on May 6.

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