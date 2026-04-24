April 24, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Utility Safety Push Targets Spring Home Projects

by Brian Ford0

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a resolution recognizing April as National Safe Digging Month, aimed at increasing awareness of underground utility safety during the peak spring digging season.

The measure was authored by Indiana Senator Todd Young and Michigan Senator Gary Peters, according to congressional information. It highlights the importance of contacting 8-1-1 before beginning any digging or excavation project.

Officials say the 8-1-1 system connects residents with local utility operators who can mark underground lines, helping prevent accidental damage that could lead to service disruptions, injuries, or costly repairs.

Lawmakers note that tens of millions of Americans begin outdoor projects each spring, including landscaping, fencing, and construction work, making advance notification especially important.

The resolution is part of ongoing public safety efforts to reduce utility strikes and promote awareness of underground infrastructure protection nationwide.

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