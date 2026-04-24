Illinois Leaders Take Major Step Towards Bears Stadium Bill; Team Indicates It’s Not Enough

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WOWO) Efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana have encountered a setback following legislative action in Illinois.

The Illinois House of Representatives has approved a measure known as the Megaprojects Bill, which would provide significant tax incentives for large-scale developments, according to WSBT reporting.

The proposal could benefit a potential stadium project in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago where the Bears already own more than 300 acres at the former Arlington Park site.

Indiana leaders have previously explored the possibility of attracting the team to Hammond as part of broader economic development efforts.

The newly passed legislation in Illinois could strengthen efforts to keep the franchise in-state by making a local stadium project more financially viable.

No final decision has been announced regarding the team’s long-term stadium plans.

The team released a statement after Wednesday’s vote saying the bill doesn’t do enough.

“We welcome the progress made on the House’s version of the mega project bill; however, additional amendments are necessary to make the Arlington Heights site feasible for our stadium project. We support Illinois leaders as they determine the path forward to make the essential changes to the mega project bill and aligning on infrastructure funding.” – Chicago bears statement

Lawmakers in Indiana have passed their own measures to lure the team to the Hoosier State, including the approval of semi-annual increases on the Indiana Toll Road.