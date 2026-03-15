March 15, 2026
Local News

Indiana BMV Warns Of Text Scam

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo supplied/Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

INDIANA (WOWO) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has warned Hoosiers about a new scam. 

Scammers have been sending text messages pretending to be the Indiana BMV, claiming that the recipient needs to pay for an outstanding fee. 

However, the Indiana BMV says it will never ask for fees to be paid through a link in a text message, and they say they will not reach out about outstanding fees through text messages. 

If you receive a fraudulent text message, do not click on any links. Delete the message. 

 

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