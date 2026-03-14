Vera Bradley Not To Hold Annual Outlet Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Vera Bradley says it will not hold its annual outlet sale this spring.

The company said it’s skipping the popular event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne as it focuses more on rebuilding its wholesale business under new leadership and relying less on liquidation sales.

The multi-day sale, usually held in late April or early May, typically draws thousands of shoppers hoping to save up to 40 percent on purses and accessories.

A company spokesperson says Vera Bradley plans to reimagine the event and bring it back in 2027.