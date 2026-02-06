Indiana Closes 2025 with $676 Million Surplus, AAA Credit Rating Maintained

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) Indiana’s 2025 financial report shows the state remains in a strong fiscal position. Comptroller Elise Nieshalla says the year ended with a $676 million surplus and $2.5 billion in state reserves.

The state also maintains the fourth-lowest debt per capita in the nation and has retained its AAA credit rating, underscoring a continued commitment to fiscal discipline.

“Indiana’s finances are in a solid position, demonstrating sound management and reliability for taxpayers,” Nieshalla said.

In addition, the comptroller announced a new federal funds dashboard will launch this year, providing residents with expanded access to state spending data and improving transparency for taxpayers.

Indiana’s financial stability is highlighted as a national example, combining budget surpluses, low debt, and strong reserves to ensure long-term economic resilience.