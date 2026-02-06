February 6, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Closes 2025 with $676 Million Surplus, AAA Credit Rating Maintained

by Brian Ford0
(Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO)  Indiana’s 2025 financial report shows the state remains in a strong fiscal position. Comptroller Elise Nieshalla says the year ended with a $676 million surplus and $2.5 billion in state reserves.

The state also maintains the fourth-lowest debt per capita in the nation and has retained its AAA credit rating, underscoring a continued commitment to fiscal discipline.

“Indiana’s finances are in a solid position, demonstrating sound management and reliability for taxpayers,” Nieshalla said.

In addition, the comptroller announced a new federal funds dashboard will launch this year, providing residents with expanded access to state spending data and improving transparency for taxpayers.

Indiana’s financial stability is highlighted as a national example, combining budget surpluses, low debt, and strong reserves to ensure long-term economic resilience.

Related posts

Purdue Student Charged With Murder In Roommate’s Killing

AP News

EACS Announces Mask Policy Change On District Buses

Michael McIntyre

Child Plays with Lighter, Causes House Fire

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.