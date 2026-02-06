Preserving Michigan Farmland: Program Links Old and New Farmers

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan’s farmland is facing a decline, but a new statewide program is helping retiring farmers connect with aspiring operators to ensure their properties remain in production. MiFarmLink, which expanded across Michigan in 2025, allows farm owners to list their operations and link with individuals who want to continue farming, according to Bridge Michigan.

David Weeks, 68, is seeking a successor for his 17-acre organic vegetable farm, La Casa Verde, in Cedar. Weeks told Bridge Michigan he wants the property to remain active in agriculture rather than being sold for development. “The last thing I want is for this property to get bought by some gazillionaire and they knock down the old buildings and build an estate house,” he said.

MiFarmLink provides a platform for farmers to connect with potential buyers and aspiring operators, many of whom are recent college graduates, military veterans, or individuals from non-agricultural backgrounds. The program is supported through private philanthropy as well as funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state of Michigan.

Michigan’s farmland has shrunk in recent years, with the number of farms dropping from 47,200 in 2019 to 44,000 in 2024, while the total acreage fell from 9.8 million to 9.4 million. Rising costs, labor shortages, and weather-related challenges have contributed to the decline. MiFarmLink helps retain farmland in agriculture by matching retiring owners with successors who can maintain operations and often take over equipment and infrastructure.

Jill Dohner, MiFarmLink program director, told Bridge Michigan that the platform is “kind of a dating profile for a farmer,” with multiple meetings often required to find the right match. The program currently features 60 farms seeking successors and more than 600 individuals looking to start farming careers.

Since its statewide expansion, MiFarmLink has facilitated 12 farm connections. Program leaders plan to track long-term success and continue connecting retiring farmers with new operators. By linking generations of farmers, the initiative helps preserve farmland, maintain agricultural production, and support local economies throughout Michigan.