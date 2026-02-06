Senator Banks Calls for More Federal Research Funding for Indiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Senator Jim Banks is calling for increased federal research funding to support Indiana’s top universities. During a Senate hearing, Banks noted that Indiana’s R-one institutions, including Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, lead nationally in Alzheimer’s and cancer research.

Despite these accomplishments, Banks said Indiana receives nearly ten times less funding from the National Institutes of Health than Massachusetts. He urged federal agencies to consider a more equitable allocation of research dollars to states with strong scientific programs.

“Indiana has the expertise and innovation to contribute at the highest level, but current funding levels do not reflect that capability,” Banks said during the hearing.

The senator’s comments come as federal research funding continues to be a major focus for states competing to advance scientific discoveries, attract top talent, and drive economic growth. (Source: Senate hearing coverage)