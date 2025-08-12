August 12, 2025
Indiana Court of Appeals Upholds State Abortion Laws

by Macy Gray0
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the constitutionality of the state’s abortion laws, affirming they align with the Indiana Constitution.

The ruling keeps in place restrictions passed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which limit most abortions in Indiana and require that any permitted procedures be performed in a hospital or ambulatory surgical center. The law has faced multiple legal challenges since it took effect.

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana praised the decision, saying it reinforces safety standards and has led to a significant decrease in abortions in the state. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office, which defended the law in court, also welcomed the ruling.

