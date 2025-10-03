Indiana Department of Revenue Warns Taxpayers of Text Message Scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is warning Hoosiers about a resurgence of a fraudulent text message scam aimed at stealing personal and financial information under the guise of processing tax refund payments.

According to the DOR, the scam involves a text message that falsely claims a taxpayer’s refund has been approved. The message reads:

“Your tax refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide valid payment information by September 23, 2025. After confirmation, funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you as a paper check within 1–2 business days.”

State officials stress that this message is not legitimate. The DOR does not send unsolicited text messages or request sensitive information, such as banking details, via SMS.

“We urge taxpayers to be vigilant and not engage with any unsolicited messages claiming to be from the Department of Revenue,” the agency said in a statement. “Scammers often use fear and urgency to trick individuals into providing personal information.”

What to Do If You Receive the Scam Message

The DOR advises the public to:

Not click on any links in the message

Not reply or provide any personal or financial information

Contact DOR directly at 317-232-2240 during business hours (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET) to verify any tax-related communication

Steps to Take If You May Be a Victim

If you believe you’ve been affected by this scam:

Change passwords for any potentially compromised accounts

Contact your financial institution immediately to secure your accounts

Place a fraud alert or credit freeze with the major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion)

Report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at consumer.ftc.gov

Officials remind the public that protecting personal information is critical to preventing identity theft and financial fraud.