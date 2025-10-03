Governor Braun Praises ISP Efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun recently praised the Indiana State Police for their ongoing efforts to keep Hoosiers safe.

This year, officers have seized over 51 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 65,000 pills.

Fatalities from drunk driving crashes are down almost 12%, even as DUI arrests have increased.

The Governor also highlighted Operation Guardian Angel, which has led to 48 arrests of child predators since August, thanking law enforcement for their commitment to protecting Indiana families.