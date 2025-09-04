Indiana Engineering Student Scholarships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its Engineering Scholarship Program.

This opportunity is open to full-time undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in an accredited civil engineering program at an Indiana university.

Recipients can receive up to $3,125 per semester to help cover educational expenses.

The program also offers paid employment with INDOT during summer breaks and after graduation.

The deadline to apply for the 2026-2027 school year is December 31st.