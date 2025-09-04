Human Trafficking Legislation In Michigan

MI, (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers and Attorney General Dana Nessel are teaming up to strengthen human trafficking laws.

According to Bridge Michigan – the new bills would toughen penalties-like life sentences for traffickers targeting minors-and offer more protections for victims, including safe harbor for kids.

Nessel also warns that budget cuts could cripple efforts to fight trafficking across the state.

Lawmakers are working to pass the legislation before a possible government shutdown this fall.