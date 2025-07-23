Heat Advisory In Effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Our partners in news at 21ALIVE have issued a Heat Advisory starting Thursday at 11:00 am for the following counties:

Adams, IN

Allen, IN

Allen, OH

Blackford, IN

DeKalb, IN

Defiance, OH

Grant, IN

Jay, IN

LaGrange, IN

Noble, IN

Paulding, OH

Steuben, IN

Wabash, IN

Wells, IN

Whitley, IN

Williams, OH

Heat index values of 100 to 105 for Thursday afternoon with isolated values as high as 108 for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Officials say staying indoors as much as possible, staying hydrated, and wearing loose-fitting light clothes are all ways to stay safe and cool.

The following locations are open throughout the summer as cooling stations:

Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Closure dates include August 21, September 1, and September 30.

Citilink, mobile cooling stations, any bus, Monday-Friday 5:45 a.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Inasmuch Ministry, 930 Broadway, Monday/Wednesday/Friday 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday/Thursday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday-Friday 5-7 p.m., only open when temperatures are 90 degrees or more.

Project.ME, 2305 Broadway Avenue, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday,12 p.m.-4 p.m. Due to the nature of services, the center is for adults only.

The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., is open 7 days a week, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., regardless of temperature, and serves meals at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. except on holidays.