STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — SUN Bucks gave families 120-dollars per child to buy groceries while schools were closed.

Last year, the program helped nearly 670-thousand Hoosier children.

Food advocates say the move could hurt families.

Kate Howe with the Indy Hunger Network says Indiana passed up about 70-million in federal dollars.

The state hasn’t said why it pulled out.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture and Governor Mike Braun’s office did not respond to questions.