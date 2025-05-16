Indy 500 Sellout Nears

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — For only the second time in its history, the Indianapolis 500 is on track to sell out. The last time tickets completely sold out was for the 100th running in 2016.

Doug Boles, president of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said Friday that only a few grandstand tickets remain, with a full sellout expected soon.

Tickets have been in steady demand all spring, and with less than 10,000 grandstand seats left by the end of April, the race is shaping up to draw one of its largest crowds in decades.

The 109th running, scheduled for May 25, promises to be more than just a race — it’s an event that draws fans from across the country and around the world. Packed grandstands and thousands of fans in the infield could push attendance close to 400,000 people.

Boles says general admission tickets will still be available until they sell out, but the buzz is clear: excitement is building as fans gear up for one of the biggest days in racing.