STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun has been tapped by Governor Braun to raise money to save Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the state after he cut funding for it from the state budget.

Crossroads United Way CEO Bill Purcell in South Bend says he is concerned the free books distributed to children in all 92 counties will go away.

Purcell does not think she will be able to get enough private funding to save the Imagination Library in the state.